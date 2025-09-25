Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Transition pathway from CAMHS to adult services must be made clear – McMonagle

A Donegal councillor is questioning whether there is a clear transition process for children in the care of the Donegal Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service entering mainstream mental support when they become adults.

In response to a question posed at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum this week, he was told there is a policy which provides a clear framework to safeguard continuity of care, minimise disruption at a critical developmental stage, and ensure that those with significant ongoing needs transition to adult services.

However, Cllr Mc Monagle told officials he’d met with a family whose child used the CAMHS service, but received no guidance when they turned 18…………..

Top Stories

over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Top Stories

62 patients without beds in North West hospitals this morning

25 September 2025
air 24
News, Audio, Top Stories

EPA says meeting future EU air quality targets will be a challenge

25 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News

Community on alert after Muff break-ins

25 September 2025
Jimlynchbuilding 2
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to former town councillor as Jim Lynch Community Building to officially open today

25 September 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

