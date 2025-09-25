Transition pathway from CAMHS to adult services must be made clear – McMonagle

A Donegal councillor is questioning whether there is a clear transition process for children in the care of the Donegal Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service entering mainstream mental support when they become adults.

In response to a question posed at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum this week, he was told there is a policy which provides a clear framework to safeguard continuity of care, minimise disruption at a critical developmental stage, and ensure that those with significant ongoing needs transition to adult services.

However, Cllr Mc Monagle told officials he’d met with a family whose child used the CAMHS service, but received no guidance when they turned 18…………..