ACS Civils Ltd. named contractor for Kilmacrennan Active Travel Project

ACS Civils Ltd. has been appointed as the main contractor for the R229 Kilmacrennan Active Travel Project in Letterkenny Town, with year long works due to commence on site at the end of this month.

The project aims to make it easier for people to use active travel for a 10-minute journey to key destinations in the town.

The works are located between the Hospital Roundabout and Knocknamona Roundabout including a section that extends from Knocknamona to the Optum Business Park entrance.

A traffic management system will be in place during the works with two-way traffic flow maintained daily between 7am and 7pm, save for exceptional circumstances and construction requirements.