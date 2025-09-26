Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

ACS Civils Ltd. named contractor for Kilmacrennan Active Travel Project

ACS Civils Ltd. has been appointed as the main contractor for the R229 Kilmacrennan Active Travel Project in Letterkenny Town, with year long works due to commence on site at the end of this month.

The project aims to make it easier for people to use active travel for a 10-minute journey to key destinations in the town.

The works are located between the Hospital Roundabout and Knocknamona Roundabout including a section that extends from Knocknamona to the Optum Business Park entrance.

A traffic management system will be in place during the works with two-way traffic flow maintained daily between 7am and 7pm, save for exceptional circumstances and construction requirements.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

roadworks
News

ACS Civils Ltd. named contractor for Kilmacrennan Active Travel Project

26 September 2025
house housing home
News, Audio

MEP Mullooly calls for amendments to EU housing plan to address defective blocks

26 September 2025
trolley Watch
News

LUH second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

26 September 2025
donegaltowncourt
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD demands immediate action on courthouse closure

26 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

roadworks
News

ACS Civils Ltd. named contractor for Kilmacrennan Active Travel Project

26 September 2025
house housing home
News, Audio

MEP Mullooly calls for amendments to EU housing plan to address defective blocks

26 September 2025
trolley Watch
News

LUH second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

26 September 2025
donegaltowncourt
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD demands immediate action on courthouse closure

26 September 2025
Catherine Connolly
News

Catherine Connolly to campaign in Donegal today

26 September 2025
court (1)
News

Two men sentenced for ‘savage’ Limavady home assault

26 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube