ATU receives global recognition for marine pollution research

The Atlantic Technological University has received global recognition for marine pollution research.

According to the latest rankings by ScholarGPS, ATU has been ranked 1st in Ireland and 3rd in the world.

This now places the technological university among the world’s leading universities that are addressing the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges.

ATU researchers are tackling plastics, heavy metals, ocean noise, and toxic pollutants impacting marine ecosystems while research is shaping policy, conservation, and public awareness, as well as advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Its coastal campuses and strong partnerships, in addition, allow ATU to lead in marine innovation, climate action, and sustainability.