Business Matters, Ep 263 – Skills for work with Donna McDade, Enterprise Engagement Officer, Donegal ETB – plus pay gender gap reporting

In this week’s edition Chris Ashmore has been finding out more about a whole range of courses offered by the Donegal Education and Training Board, and the opportunities to explore new fields, upskill, and perhaps even consider a change of career.

In the second part of the programme, Chris finds out more about gender pay gap reporting and changes in legislation that have come into effect this year.

First up, though, he hears from Donna McDade, Engagement Enterprise Officer with the Donegal ETB about the options available for people who are already in employment and who want to enhance their knowledge or skills.

As part of a government initiative those in employment can now avail of a range of courses that are fully-funded so there is no fee involved.

Donegal ETB works closely with industry and business when it comes to the design of the programmes and the feedback has been very positive from all quarters.

And many people are surprised at just how many options there are when it comes to Donegal ETB backed courses and programmes.

Meanwhile, new reforms to Gender Pay Gap reporting means that organisations with 50 employees or more now have to submit a report while the deadline has also been moved up a month to November.

To find out more about this subject, Chris has been speaking with Sonya Boyce a director with Forvis Mazars, a leading international audit, tax, advisory and consulting firm.