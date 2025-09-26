Coffey hits hat-trick to sink Harps in Cobh

Finn Harps have been beaten 4-1 by Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at St. Colman’s Park this evening.

A first half hat-trick from Barry Coffey gave Kevin McHugh’s side an uphill battle against a Cobh side who still have aspirations of winning the league title.

Hans Mpongo pulled one back before the break but Cian Bargary hit the insurance for the home side with a few minutes left on the clock.

The damage was done in the opening 32 minutes, with Coffey now notching up seven goals against Finn Harps this season.

In other games, leaders Dundalk beat UCD 3-2, Longford were 2-0 away winners over Bray, Wexford defeated Athlone 2-1 in the midlands and Kerry drew 1-1 with Treaty.