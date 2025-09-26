Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal TD demands immediate action on courthouse closure

Deputy Pat “the Cope” Gallagher is urging Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and the Courts Service to upgrade the Donegal Town Courthouse.

The building has been deemed unsafe and temporarily closed.

Scheduled sittings are being moved to Ballyshannon in the interim, something that Deputy Gallagher says he and public are concerned about becoming a long term stop-gap.

He is calling for a partnership between the OPW, the Department of Justice, the Courts Service, and Donegal County Council to resolve the issue without further delay.

The Donegal Deputy says the process cannot become wrapped up in red tape:

