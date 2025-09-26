Finn Harps Welcome Keadue Rovers as first official Affiliate Club

Finn Harps have announced Keadue Rovers as the first official affiliate of the club.

The two clubs already enjoy a strong relationship, which has been highlighted in recent years through a number of shared initiatives and events, including Central Park playing host to a League of Ireland Academy fixture as Finn Harps WU19s took on Galway United last October.

As Donegal’s senior club, Finn Harps say they are committed to building stronger connections with the football community across the county and beyond.

The development of the Affiliate Club model is designed to bring Harps closer to local clubs, provide pathways for young players, and share expertise that can help strengthen the game at all levels.

Finn Harps Chairperson Ian Harkin said: “If we want to be able to compete with the biggest clubs in Ireland the only way we can do it is by having a pathway from grassroots to academy to the first team. That can’t be a one way street if it’s to be sustainable long term. We have to give back too, and help all of us improve across the board, in education, in coaching, in revenue and facilities. To do this we have to work together, share knowledge and we all benefit from the upside. We are excited to begin this process with Keadue and we will continue to roll it out across the county and North West in the coming months.

The model enables Harps Academy staff and coaches to link directly with Affiliate Clubs on a regular basis. This includes providing coaching workshops, supporting local coaches in their own environments, and opening the door for underage players to step into the Harps Academy set-up at the level that best suits their development. The goal is to create a clear pathway where players across Donegal can see a route from their local clubs right through to senior football in the League of Ireland.”

Keadue Chairman James Boyle also expressed his delight at the new affiliation: “Firstly, I want to thank Finn Harps Chairman Ian Harkin, and Finn Harps First team manager Kevin McHugh for the offer to enter an affiliation with the club. It’s a great reflection on us as a club that Harps want to work with us, and we have always enjoyed a great relationship with them.

We have a strong underage structure in place for both our boys and girls’ teams, which allows them to progress through the different age groups and into adult football. That is now also available for our girls following the reformation of our women’s team earlier this year. Our core objective as a club is to provide football for all, and be an inclusive club, but we also want to provide a pathway for all our underage players with the opportunities to play at the highest level possible, and this affiliation with Harps facilitates that goal.”