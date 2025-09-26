Homelessness in Donegal down 13%

The number of people homeless in Donegal is down 13%.

According to the Department of Housing, 57 adults were homeless in the county last month.

There’s been a 3% decline in homeless adults in the North West.

Figures published today by the Department of Housing show 182 adults are without a home in the region.

31 families have registered as homeless in the North West, which is up 9% on the previous month.

The number of children in need of accommodation, meanwhile, is down slightly to 65.

In Donegal specifically, 57 adults are homeless, down 13% when compared to figures from July.

Nationally, 16,353 people were registered as homeless last month. It’s an increase of 295 on the previous month’s figure.