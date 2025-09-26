Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Homelessness in Donegal down 13%

The number of people homeless in Donegal is down 13%.

According to the Department of Housing, 57 adults were homeless in the county last month.

There’s been a 3% decline in homeless adults in the North West.

Figures published today by the Department of Housing show 182 adults are without a home in the region.

31 families have registered as homeless in the North West, which is up 9% on the previous month.

The number of children in need of accommodation, meanwhile, is down slightly to 65.

In Donegal specifically, 57 adults are homeless, down 13% when compared to figures from July.

Nationally, 16,353 people were registered as homeless last month. It’s an increase of 295 on the previous month’s figure.

Top Stories

homeless
News, Top Stories

Homelessness in Donegal down 13%

26 September 2025
music
News, Top Stories

The Social, Gaoth Dobhair awarded €12,000 to showcase emerging musical talent

26 September 2025
V_15_26mm
News

ACS Civils Ltd. named contractor for Kilmacrennan Active Travel Project

26 September 2025
house housing home
News, Audio

MEP Mullooly calls for amendments to EU housing plan to address defective blocks

26 September 2025
Advertisement

