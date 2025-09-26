Jim Lynch Community Building officially opens

The Jim Lynch Community Building in Letterkenny has been officially opened.

Minister Dara Calleary officiated the opening last evening.

€300,000 in funding was provided under the Community Centre Investment Fund to Letterkenny Community Centre to fund the extension.

Community Centre Manager, Liam O’Donnell, says it is fitting that the new building has been named in honour of former town Councillor Jim Lynch:

Mayor of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District Councillor Ciaran Brogan, meanwhile, says the community centre wouldn’t be what it is today without those at the hear of it:

Meanwhile, Minister Dara Calleary has met with Donegal County Council to discuss possible future projects in the county.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, he said there’s a great community spirit in Donegal, and he’ll do what he can to help that continue: