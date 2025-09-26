Malin Head Coast Guard co-ordinates multi-agency search for fisherman

Malin Head Coast Guard last night co-ordinated a search for a missing fisherman off the coast of Mullaghmore, Co. Sligo.

A member of the public alerted the coordination centre to a fishing vessel aground 2 nautical miles south of Mullaghmore Head.

It is believed that the fisherman from the vessel had fallen overboard with the search concentrating in the area off Mullaghmore and out into Donegal Bay.

The Sligo based Coast Guard helicopter R118 , Killybegs Coast Guard Unit, and RNLI lifeboats from Bundoran, Aranmore, Ballyglass and Sligo are searching the area with a number of local fishing vessels also on scene in support of the search.