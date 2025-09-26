Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
MEP Mullooly calls for amendments to EU housing plan to address defective blocks

Midlands Northwest MEP Ciaran Mullooly has welcomed a new European housing plan that supports one-off housing in rural areas, calling it an “important first step.”

He says the report includes his push for the right of local people to live locally, which is crucial for Donegal’s Gaeltacht areas.

However, he stressed the need for further amendments to address issues like the defective block scandal that has left thousands of households in Donegal with unsafe homes, and is pushing for more accountability in construction:

Top Stories

roadworks
News

ACS Civils Ltd. named contractor for Kilmacrennan Active Travel Project

26 September 2025
house housing home
News, Audio

MEP Mullooly calls for amendments to EU housing plan to address defective blocks

26 September 2025
trolley Watch
News

LUH second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

26 September 2025
donegaltowncourt
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD demands immediate action on courthouse closure

26 September 2025
