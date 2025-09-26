MEP Mullooly calls for amendments to EU housing plan to address defective blocks

Midlands Northwest MEP Ciaran Mullooly has welcomed a new European housing plan that supports one-off housing in rural areas, calling it an “important first step.”

He says the report includes his push for the right of local people to live locally, which is crucial for Donegal’s Gaeltacht areas.

However, he stressed the need for further amendments to address issues like the defective block scandal that has left thousands of households in Donegal with unsafe homes, and is pushing for more accountability in construction: