Rovers’ win not enough to clinch league title as Derry draw with Drogheda

Derry City have drawn 1-1 with Drogheda United in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Sullivan & Lambe Park this evening.

Drogs went ahead just before the half-hour mark thanks to an effort from Dare Kareem.

The Candy Stripes found the equaliser through Danny Mullen 10 minutes into the second half and that is how it remained.

The result means Shamrock Rovers must wait to be officially confirmed as champions.

Stephen Bradley’s side defeated Dublin rivals Bohemians 2-1 tonight and knew a win combined with a Derry defeat would hand them their sixth Premier Division title in six years.

Elsewhere, Galway clinched a vital 2-1 win over Cork and Shelbourne defeated Waterford 2-1.

