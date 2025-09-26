Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Two men sentenced for ‘savage’ Limavady home assault

Two men have been sentenced on a number of charges linked to an assault on a man in his Limavady home in May 2023.

His teenage daughter and his partner witnessed the incident in which he was left with damage to his arm.

Police have described the incident as a ‘savage’ attack.

The victim was beaten by a metal bar by one man, while the other was swinging a vodka bottle in his direction.

Thomas Quigley, aged 33, was sentenced at Antrim Crown Court to three years’ imprisonment, half to be served in prison and half on licence.

He was charged with burglary with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm, common assault, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, threats to commit damage and three counts of criminal damage to the victim’s house, car and a police car.

Meanwhile, his co-accused, 26 year old, Conor McSorley was handed down 100 hours’ community service and is on probation for two years for common assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both men pleaded guilty to the offences.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

roadworks
News

ACS Civils Ltd. named contractor for Kilmacrennan Active Travel Project

26 September 2025
house housing home
News, Audio

MEP Mullooly calls for amendments to EU housing plan to address defective blocks

26 September 2025
trolley Watch
News

LUH second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

26 September 2025
donegaltowncourt
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD demands immediate action on courthouse closure

26 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

roadworks
News

ACS Civils Ltd. named contractor for Kilmacrennan Active Travel Project

26 September 2025
house housing home
News, Audio

MEP Mullooly calls for amendments to EU housing plan to address defective blocks

26 September 2025
trolley Watch
News

LUH second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

26 September 2025
donegaltowncourt
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD demands immediate action on courthouse closure

26 September 2025
Catherine Connolly
News

Catherine Connolly to campaign in Donegal today

26 September 2025
court (1)
News

Two men sentenced for ‘savage’ Limavady home assault

26 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube