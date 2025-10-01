Business Matters, Ep 264 – Diane Nesbitt, founder of bespoke bakery Purple Velvet

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore speaks with the owner and founder of Purple Velvet, a bespoke bakery based in Glenmaquin, just outside Letterkenny.

During Covid, Diane Nesbitt found herself with time on her hands and decided to try selling some home-made cup cakes. The response was hugely positive. That was the beginning of a journey that she could scarcely have imagined.

Fast forward to the present day and she now employs 11 people, making a whole range of cakes and tasty treats, including the very popular yummies.

She also has a coffee van based in Letterkenny, and further expansion is on the cards.

Indeed, she has quite a story to tell. A graduate of the University of Liverpool, she worked for several years in the fashion industry.

You can hear this week’s programme by hitting play below. For more details about Purple Velvet, see: https://www.purplevelvet.app/