OPW must come to meet councillors at the chamber in Lifford – McMahon

The Office of Public Works is being urged to attend a meeting of Donegal County Council as quickly as possible in relation to flooding.

The issue was raised by South Donegal Cllr Michael McMahon.

He was told the Council is working with the OPW to deliver projects at Burnfoot, Castlefinn, Downings, Glenties, Kerrykeel, Ballybofey and Stranorlar, Buncrana and Ludden, Ramelton and Lifford, with pilot schemes are being progressed in Donegal Town and Letterkenny, as well as a separate scheme in Raphoe.

However, Cllr McMahon says what needs to be discussed is immediate responses on the ground.

He cited a recent case in Ballyshannon where a local man with a digger managed to stop a flood worsening…….

Advertisement

