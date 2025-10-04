Public urged to check in on vulnerable neighbours in the wake of Storm Amy

People are being urged to stay clear of fallen debris and check in on vulnerable neighbours as Donegal feels the effects of Storm Amy.

Donegal County Council say their crews are currently dealing with blockages on a priority basis.

While the majority of the main roads are passable, the public are advised to be mindful of fallen debris and surface water, posing difficult driving conditions.

The ESB has advised members of the public not to touch or approach fallen wires or a damaged electricity network, as they are “live and extremely dangerous”, and to report any damage to electricity infrastructure.

The public can monitor www.PowerCheck.ie. in regards to power restoration times.

Donegal Civil Defence in association with Donegal County Council, are available to provide essential services, such as collecting or delivering groceries, fuel, meals on wheels or medications to the vulnerable in the community during this period of electricity outage and inclement weather.

Transport assistance can also be provided to persons requiring urgent medical interventions such as dialysis, cancer care treatments etc.

Meanwhile, people are asked to check in on vulnerable neighbours to ensure they are safe and have access to essential services and if anyone is in need of assistance, please contact Donegal Civil Defence through the local call centre which will be open for calls today until 4.30pm on 074 9153900.