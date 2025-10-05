Catherine Connolly leading popularity poll in the race for the Áras

Catherine Connolly has taken an early lead in the race for the Áras.

A new poll shows the Independent Galway TD well ahead of her main rivals.

The first poll since nominations closed shows Catherine Connolly out in front, with 32 percent support.

That’s nine points clear of Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys on 23 percent, while Fianna Fáil’s Jim Gavin sits further back on 15 percent.

The Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll suggests the former Dublin GAA manager faces an uphill battle, as the contest appears to be shaping up as a two-horse race for the presidency.

In party support, Sinn Féin and Fine Gael are now level on 21 percent, while Fianna Fáil has slipped to 20.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s personal approval rating is down slightly to 43 percent, though he remains the most popular party leader.

Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Simon Harris has seen a three-point bounce to 39 percent, while Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald has dipped to 34.