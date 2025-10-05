Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results 05/10/2025

Brian McCormick Premier Division
Bonagee United 3 vs 0 Letterkenny Rovers
Donegal Town 3 vs 1 St Catherines FC
Keadue Rovers 1 vs 2 Kilmacrennan Celtic

TDA Appliacne D1
Ballybofey United 1 vs 3 Castlefin Celtic
Cappry Rovers 4 vs 0 Gweedore Celtic
Convoy Arsenal 0 vs 2 Milford United
Kerrykeel 71 4 vs 1 Gweedore United
Swilly Rovers 0 vs 2 Rathmullan Celtic

Donegal Physiotheraphy Divsion Two
Cranford FC 4 vs 1 Dunfanaghy Youths
Curragh Athletic 0 vs 2 Lifford Celtic
Drumkeen United 1 vs 3 Whitestrand United
Dunkineely Celtic 1 vs 6 Letterbarrow Celtic
Raphoe Town 2 vs 0 Deele Harps

Top Stories

garda
News

Woman arrested after man found unresponsive in Tipperary house

5 October 2025
Chicken
News

Suspected case of bird flu identified in Omagh

5 October 2025
Catherine Connolly
News

Catherine Connolly leading popularity poll in the race for the Áras

5 October 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Water supply restored to majority of customers in Donegal following Storm Amy

5 October 2025
