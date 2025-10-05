Donegal Junior League Results 05/10/2025

Brian McCormick Premier Division

Bonagee United 3 vs 0 Letterkenny Rovers

Donegal Town 3 vs 1 St Catherines FC

Keadue Rovers 1 vs 2 Kilmacrennan Celtic

TDA Appliacne D1

Ballybofey United 1 vs 3 Castlefin Celtic

Cappry Rovers 4 vs 0 Gweedore Celtic

Convoy Arsenal 0 vs 2 Milford United

Kerrykeel 71 4 vs 1 Gweedore United

Swilly Rovers 0 vs 2 Rathmullan Celtic

Donegal Physiotheraphy Divsion Two

Cranford FC 4 vs 1 Dunfanaghy Youths

Curragh Athletic 0 vs 2 Lifford Celtic

Drumkeen United 1 vs 3 Whitestrand United

Dunkineely Celtic 1 vs 6 Letterbarrow Celtic

Raphoe Town 2 vs 0 Deele Harps