Emergency hubs in operation for those without electricity and water following Storm Amy

Donegal County Council have opened a number of community based emergency hubs across the county for those who remain without electricity and water in the aftermath of Storm Amy.

The centres are providing basic essential services to members of their communities who are in need.

Donegal Civil Defense are also available to provide essential services, such as collecting / delivering groceries, fuel, meals on wheels or medications to the vulnerable in the community during this period of Electricity outage and inclement weather.

Transport assistance can also be provided to persons requiring urgent medical interventions such as dialysis and cancer care treatments.

Top Stories

Catherine Connolly
News

Catherine Connolly leading popularity poll in the race for the Áras

5 October 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Water supply restored to majority of customers in Donegal following Storm Amy

5 October 2025
candle-lights-burning-flames-fire-600nw-2342707231
News

Man (50s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Roscommon

5 October 2025
ESB Networks Restoration Image 1
News, Top Stories

7,000 remain without power in Donegal

5 October 2025
