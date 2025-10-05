Emergency hubs in operation for those without electricity and water following Storm Amy

Donegal County Council have opened a number of community based emergency hubs across the county for those who remain without electricity and water in the aftermath of Storm Amy.

The centres are providing basic essential services to members of their communities who are in need.

Donegal Civil Defense are also available to provide essential services, such as collecting / delivering groceries, fuel, meals on wheels or medications to the vulnerable in the community during this period of Electricity outage and inclement weather.

Transport assistance can also be provided to persons requiring urgent medical interventions such as dialysis and cancer care treatments.