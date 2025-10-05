ERC: Byrne & Armstrong win Rally Croatia

Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne have Won Rally Croatia in the European Rally Championship – that results means they have finished 2nd in the overall European Rally Championship.

It’s a huge achievement for Enniskillen driver Armstrong and Bruckless native Shane Byrne on the notes.

Norwegian Mads Osteberg was alongside Irish co-pilot Lorcan Moore – they finished 2nd in Croatia this weekend, with Mico Markych ending the event in 3rd spot.

Those results mean Poland native Markych has finished in top spot in the ERC this season but it’s a great achievement for Armstrong and Byrne to end the championship in 2nd spot.