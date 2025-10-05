Fish quota reductions “deeply disturbing” – Minister Dooley during visit to Killybegs

The Mister of State with responsibility for Fisheries says the scale of proposed reductions in fish quotas as “deeply concerning”.

Minister Timmy Dooley met with members of Ireland’s pelagic industry in Killybegs for an initial discussion on the recent scientific advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea.

The mackerel quota is set to reduce by 70%, equating to approximately €66 million in revenue, while quotas for blue whiting look to be cut by 41%.

Minister Dooley has outlined what needs to be done to support the industry: