FT Report & Reaction as Naomh Columba claim victory in Donegal Intermediate Football final

Naomh Columba have won the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship after they beat Malin 3-14 to 2-09 in O’Donnell Park.

At the break Naomh Columba led 1-09 to 0-04 with Padraig Byrne raising the green flag.

Phillip Doherty netted just three minutes into the second half before Aaron Doherty’s penalty ensured the victory for Naomh Columba.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne have the full time report, while Pauric Hilferty spoke with winning members of the Naomh Columba management team and players…