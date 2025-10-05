Man (50s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Roscommon

A man in his 50’s has died in a single-vehicle crash in Co. Roscommon early this morning.

The incident happened at Kilglass near Roscommon town.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene shortly before 7:00am.

The man who was the sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The road is currently closed for a forensic examination and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.