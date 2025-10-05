Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Michael Boyle and Dermot McCafferty win Cork 20 Rally

It was the penultimate round of the 2025 Irish tarmac season with the Cork 20 Rally finishing taking place this weekend.

Donegal’s Michael Boyle has won the rally along with Dermot McCafferty in their Skoda Fabia.

Behind them, Michael’s father Declan was in second spot along with Patrick Walsh also in a Skoda Fabia, 9 seconds off the winners.

Ryan Loughran and Dale McGettigan in their Ford Fiesta Rally R5 made up the rest of the top three, the pair finished a further 26.8 seconds off the pace set by Michael Boyle in top spot.

In the battle for the Stellantis Cup it was Donegal’s Kyle McBride who won in Class 2 by 1 minute 25.2 seconds.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda
News

Woman arrested after man found unresponsive in Tipperary house

5 October 2025
Chicken
News

Suspected case of bird flu identified in Omagh

5 October 2025
Catherine Connolly
News

Catherine Connolly leading popularity poll in the race for the Áras

5 October 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Water supply restored to majority of customers in Donegal following Storm Amy

5 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda
News

Woman arrested after man found unresponsive in Tipperary house

5 October 2025
Chicken
News

Suspected case of bird flu identified in Omagh

5 October 2025
Catherine Connolly
News

Catherine Connolly leading popularity poll in the race for the Áras

5 October 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Water supply restored to majority of customers in Donegal following Storm Amy

5 October 2025
candle-lights-burning-flames-fire-600nw-2342707231
News

Man (50s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Roscommon

5 October 2025
ESB Networks Restoration Image 1
News, Top Stories

7,000 remain without power in Donegal

5 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube