Michael Boyle and Dermot McCafferty win Cork 20 Rally

It was the penultimate round of the 2025 Irish tarmac season with the Cork 20 Rally finishing taking place this weekend.

Donegal’s Michael Boyle has won the rally along with Dermot McCafferty in their Skoda Fabia.

Behind them, Michael’s father Declan was in second spot along with Patrick Walsh also in a Skoda Fabia, 9 seconds off the winners.

Ryan Loughran and Dale McGettigan in their Ford Fiesta Rally R5 made up the rest of the top three, the pair finished a further 26.8 seconds off the pace set by Michael Boyle in top spot.

In the battle for the Stellantis Cup it was Donegal’s Kyle McBride who won in Class 2 by 1 minute 25.2 seconds.