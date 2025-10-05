Michael Duffy’s late header seals victory for Derry City over Sligo Rovers

Michael Duffy’s last gasp header secured all three points for Derry City in their clash with Sligo Rovers.
1-0 was how it finished at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
Martin Holmes has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…
