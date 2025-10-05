Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Michael Duffy’s late header seals victory for Derry City over Sligo Rovers

Michael Duffy

Michael Duffy’s last gasp header secured all three points for Derry City in their clash with Sligo Rovers.

1-0 was how it finished at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Martin Holmes has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…

 

Top Stories

garda
News

Woman arrested after man found unresponsive in Tipperary house

5 October 2025
Chicken
News

Suspected case of bird flu identified in Omagh

5 October 2025
Catherine Connolly
News

Catherine Connolly leading popularity poll in the race for the Áras

5 October 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Water supply restored to majority of customers in Donegal following Storm Amy

5 October 2025
