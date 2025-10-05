Sectarian motive being treated as line of enquiry into Derry disorder

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of disorder in the city yesterday evening.

They say a sectarian motive is being treated as a possible line of enquiry.

Shortly before 10.30 pm, officers were made aware that a number of young people were involved in an altercation in the Spencer Road area.

It was also reported that an object was thrown at two males who were inside a vehicle in the area.

The pair were then assaulted by the group, and subsequently attended hospital for treatment for injuries received.