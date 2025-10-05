Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Sectarian motive being treated as line of enquiry into Derry disorder

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of disorder in the city yesterday evening.

They say a sectarian motive is being treated as a possible line of enquiry.

Shortly before 10.30 pm, officers were made aware that a number of young people were involved in an altercation in the Spencer Road area.

It was also reported that an object was thrown at two males who were inside a vehicle in the area.

The pair were then assaulted by the group, and subsequently attended hospital for treatment for injuries received.

Catherine Connolly
News

Catherine Connolly leading popularity poll in the race for the Áras

5 October 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Water supply restored to majority of customers in Donegal following Storm Amy

5 October 2025
candle-lights-burning-flames-fire-600nw-2342707231
News

Man (50s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Roscommon

5 October 2025
ESB Networks Restoration Image 1
News, Top Stories

7,000 remain without power in Donegal

5 October 2025
Advertisement

