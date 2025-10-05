Water supply restored to majority of customers in Donegal following Storm Amy

Uisce Éireann says water supply has been restored to the majority of customers in Donegal whose supply was impacted by storm Amy.

There was a key focus on Inishowen, Lifford Convoy, Raphoe and Castlefinn, where the storm had the greatest national impact, with an estimated 4,000 homes experiencing disruptions.

Crews are currently focused on the last remaining catchment regions with supply disruptions which includes: The Haw, Lifford, Fintown, Ramelton, Rathmullan, Kerrykeel and Leghawny/Cullionboy.

Homes and businesses are being asked to be mindful of their water usage to allow supply to catch up with demand.