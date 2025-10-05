Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Water supply restored to majority of customers in Donegal following Storm Amy

Uisce Éireann says water supply has been restored to the majority of customers in Donegal whose supply was impacted by storm Amy.

There was a key focus on Inishowen, Lifford Convoy, Raphoe and Castlefinn, where the storm had the greatest national impact, with an estimated 4,000 homes experiencing disruptions.

Crews are currently focused on the last remaining catchment regions with supply disruptions which includes: The Haw, Lifford, Fintown, Ramelton, Rathmullan, Kerrykeel and Leghawny/Cullionboy.

Homes and businesses are being asked to be mindful of their water usage to allow supply to catch up with demand.

Catherine Connolly
News

Catherine Connolly leading popularity poll in the race for the Áras

5 October 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Water supply restored to majority of customers in Donegal following Storm Amy

5 October 2025
candle-lights-burning-flames-fire-600nw-2342707231
News

Man (50s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Roscommon

5 October 2025
ESB Networks Restoration Image 1
News, Top Stories

7,000 remain without power in Donegal

5 October 2025
