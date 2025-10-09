Ambulance response time still a major concern – McMonagle

An Oireachtas Committee has been told that HSE Wet and North West is one of the two worst performing regions in the country for ambulance response times.

The national target is to respond to 75% of life threatening cardiac or respiratory calls, known as purple calls and 45% of life threatening illness or injury calls known as red callsa within 19 minutes.

However, in this region, 65% and 45% of response respectively were within target.

Cllr Gerry MacMonagle is Chair of the Regional Health Forum.

He told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that the number of ambulances that are queuing for lengthy periods to get their patients into Letterkenny University Hospital remains a serious issue………