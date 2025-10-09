Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ambulance response time still a major concern – McMonagle

An Oireachtas Committee has been told that HSE Wet and North West is one of the two worst performing regions in the country for ambulance response times.

The national target is to respond to 75% of life threatening cardiac or respiratory calls, known as purple calls and 45% of life threatening illness or injury calls known as red callsa within 19 minutes.

However, in this region, 65% and 45% of response respectively were within target.

Cllr Gerry MacMonagle is Chair of the Regional Health Forum.

He told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that the number of ambulances that are queuing for lengthy periods to get their patients into Letterkenny University Hospital remains a serious issue………

derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Police to make contact with potential victims of former Donegal priest

9 October 2025
HIQA
News

No non-compliances found during HIQA inspection in Bundoran

9 October 2025
ambulances2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ambulance response time still a major concern – McMonagle

9 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 October 2025
Advertisement

