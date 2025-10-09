Cope stops short of expressing confidence in Michael Martin’s leadership

Fianna Fail Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has stopped short of expressing faith in the leadership of party leader and Taoiseach Michael Martin.

Mr Martin apologised to his parliamentary party at a five hour meeting last night for the debacle over the nomination of Jim Gavin as a presidential candidate, saying he can ‘sometimes get things wrong’.

In his contribution to last night’s meeting, Deputy Gallagher, who had supported Billy Kelleher in the original vote, said no-one had contacted him ahead of the nomination, and saying that Mr Gavin was voted through on what he termed a ‘contrived majority’.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Deputy Gallagher said a group is to be established within the party to review all aspects of nomination, and it should report back shortly…….

