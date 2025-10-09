Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Cope stops short of expressing confidence in Michael Martin’s leadership

Fianna Fail Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has stopped short of expressing faith in the leadership of party leader and Taoiseach Michael Martin.

Mr Martin apologised to his parliamentary party at a five hour meeting last night for the debacle over the nomination of Jim Gavin as a presidential candidate, saying he can ‘sometimes get things wrong’.

In his contribution to last night’s meeting, Deputy Gallagher, who had supported Billy Kelleher in the original vote, said no-one had contacted him ahead of the nomination, and saying that Mr Gavin was voted through on what he termed a ‘contrived majority’.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Deputy Gallagher said a group is to be established within the party to review all aspects of nomination, and it should report back shortly…….

 

You can hear the full discussion between Greg Hughes and Pat The Cope Gallagher here –

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse LPT
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government slammed over lack of worker tax cuts in budget

9 October 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Police to make contact with potential victims of former Donegal priest

9 October 2025
HIQA
News

No non-compliances found during HIQA inspection in Bundoran

9 October 2025
ambulances2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ambulance response time still a major concern – McMonagle

9 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse LPT
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government slammed over lack of worker tax cuts in budget

9 October 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Police to make contact with potential victims of former Donegal priest

9 October 2025
HIQA
News

No non-compliances found during HIQA inspection in Bundoran

9 October 2025
ambulances2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ambulance response time still a major concern – McMonagle

9 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 October 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

46 people awaiting beds at LUH this morning

9 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube