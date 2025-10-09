DCB scheme falls way short of 100% Redress – MacLochlainn

Taoiseach Michael Martin has been accused of misleading people about the extent of the Defective Block Scheme.

Speaking during the budget debate, Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn said the Taoiseach has promised 100% Redress through what would be a three million euro scheme, the biggest ever seen in the state.

However, he said the lack of any substantial provisions in Budget 2026 point to a different scenario.

Deputy MacLochlainn said the experience on the ground shows the hollow nature of the Taoiseach’s claims…………