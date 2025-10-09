Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
DCB scheme falls way short of 100% Redress – MacLochlainn

Taoiseach Michael Martin has been accused of misleading people about the extent of the Defective Block Scheme.

Speaking during the budget debate, Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn said the Taoiseach has promised 100% Redress through what would be a three million euro scheme, the biggest ever seen in the state.

However, he said the lack of any substantial provisions in Budget 2026 point to a different scenario.

Deputy MacLochlainn said the experience on the ground shows the hollow nature of the Taoiseach’s claims…………

News

No non-compliances found during HIQA inspection in Bundoran

9 October 2025
ambulances2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ambulance response time still a major concern – McMonagle

9 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 October 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

46 people awaiting beds at LUH this morning

9 October 2025
