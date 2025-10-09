Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Deputy Charles Ward accuses Minister McConalogue of abandoning Donegal during budget speech

Tensions grew high in the Dáil Chamber yesterday as Deputy Charles Ward addressed Minister Charlie McConologue during his budget speech.

Deputy Ward was addressing the lack of homelessness provisions in yesterday’s announcement, saying that potentially thousands of people could become homeless as the hands of the defective block crises in the county.

Minister McConalogue, who was representing the government, did not have the opportunity to respond in the chamber and has been contacted by Highland Radio.

Deputy Ward also commented on the health care sector and the rising costs for the average household.

Deputy Ward accused the minister of abandoning Donegal:

