Donegal Junior A Final Preview: Letterkenny Gaels & Carndonagh no strangers to the big occasion

Letterkenny Gaels and Carndonagh will meet in this Saturday’s Donegal Junior Football Championship Final at O’Donnell Park.

Gaels have become familiar with Junior A Finals in recent years and this weekend will see them contest their fourth decider out of the previous six, but they have won just one of those.

That sole victory came at the hands of Saturday’s opponents three years ago.

The 2022 final was Carndonagh’s first pop at glory but the Inishowen side fell short that day and were beaten again in last year’s final by their high-flying neighbours Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin.

Aidy Glackin took over as Letterkenny Gaels manager at the beginning of the year – he’s been speaking to Highland’s Pauric Hilferty in the lead up to the big day…

Ryan Ferry, Sports Editor at The Donegal News, caught up with Carndonagh player Darragh Browne who says the defeats in 2022 and 2024 still hurt…