Finn Harps Academy set to benefit greatly from budget funding – Kevin McHugh

We are entering the League of Ireland end of season run in for Finn Harps who are off to Dundalk, a side who can win the First Division title on Friday night with a win against the Donegal side.

For Harps, there’s nothing to play for having lost ground in recent weeks in the battle for a play off place.

In the background, the academy teams have been working away and this week three players are involved in the Irish U17 team looking to cement a place on the team for the World Cup next year.

Harps are also set to benefit from the funding announced this week in Budget that will be put into grassroots football across the country.