Finn Harps Academy set to benefit greatly from budget funding – Kevin McHugh

We are entering the League of Ireland end of season run in for Finn Harps who are off to Dundalk, a side who can win the First Division title on Friday night with a win against the Donegal side.

For Harps, there’s nothing to play for having lost ground in recent weeks in the battle for a play off place.

In the background, the academy teams have been working away and this week three players are involved in the Irish U17 team looking to cement a place on the team for the World Cup next year.

Harps are also set to benefit from the funding announced this week in Budget that will be put into grassroots football across the country.

In this weeks Football Chat, Chris Ashmore has been speaking on a number of topics with the Finn Harps Head of Academy and Senior Manager Kevin McHugh:

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, October 9th

9 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-09 163220
News

Gardaí in Donegal seize two cars in recent days

9 October 2025
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, signing UNICEF's declaration to uphold the rights of all the Children and Young People in the Council area.
News

Derry City and Strabane named a child friendly city and community by UNICEF

9 October 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

It’s time for Buncrana Leisure Centre to become a reality – Cllr Jack Murray

9 October 2025
