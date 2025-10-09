Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Government slammed over lack of worker tax cuts in budget

The Dáil has been told that the government has broken promise after promise, and that’s evidenced in this week’s budget.

Deputy Pearse Doherty said despite promises of tax cuts, there were no breaks for workers in this budget.

Tánaiste Simon Harris hit back, saying the government has always made it clear that spending on public services and infrastructure would be prioritised.

He also questioned Sinn Féin’s alternative budget, saying the party’s alternative economic model has already been rejected at the polls:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse LPT
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government slammed over lack of worker tax cuts in budget

9 October 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Police to make contact with potential victims of former Donegal priest

9 October 2025
HIQA
News

No non-compliances found during HIQA inspection in Bundoran

9 October 2025
ambulances2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ambulance response time still a major concern – McMonagle

9 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse LPT
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government slammed over lack of worker tax cuts in budget

9 October 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Police to make contact with potential victims of former Donegal priest

9 October 2025
HIQA
News

No non-compliances found during HIQA inspection in Bundoran

9 October 2025
ambulances2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ambulance response time still a major concern – McMonagle

9 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 October 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

46 people awaiting beds at LUH this morning

9 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube