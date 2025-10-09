Government slammed over lack of worker tax cuts in budget

The Dáil has been told that the government has broken promise after promise, and that’s evidenced in this week’s budget.

Deputy Pearse Doherty said despite promises of tax cuts, there were no breaks for workers in this budget.

Tánaiste Simon Harris hit back, saying the government has always made it clear that spending on public services and infrastructure would be prioritised.

He also questioned Sinn Féin’s alternative budget, saying the party’s alternative economic model has already been rejected at the polls: