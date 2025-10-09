Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

House prices up almost €20,000 on last year – myhome.ie


Donegal property prices have risen by €19,950 in the last year.

According to MyHome.ie’s latest survey, the median asking price for a property in the county is now just €50 short of a quarter of a million euro.

Property prices in Donegal have risen by €15,000 during the quarter, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Price Report.

The report for Q3 2025, in association with Bank of Ireland, shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is now €249,950.

This means prices have fallen by €5,050 over the quarter.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county rose by €20,000 over the year to €195,000, a rise of €3,000 over the last three months.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Donegal rose by €5,000 over the quarter to €280,000. This price is up by €30,000 compared to this time last year.

There were 540 properties for sale in Donegal at the end of Q3 2025.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at just over four and a half months.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-10-09 071009
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wastewater Treatment report identifies issues in some towns and villages in Donegal

9 October 2025
border ulster NI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ian Paisley Jr says he has an ‘open mind’ to the potential of a United Ireland

9 October 2025
house housing home
News, Top Stories

House prices up almost €20,000 on last year – myhome.ie

9 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-08 183531
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Charles Ward accuses Minister McConalogue of abandoning Donegal during budget speech

9 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-10-09 071009
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wastewater Treatment report identifies issues in some towns and villages in Donegal

9 October 2025
border ulster NI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ian Paisley Jr says he has an ‘open mind’ to the potential of a United Ireland

9 October 2025
house housing home
News, Top Stories

House prices up almost €20,000 on last year – myhome.ie

9 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-08 183531
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Charles Ward accuses Minister McConalogue of abandoning Donegal during budget speech

9 October 2025
Polestar2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Living City Initiative will increase footfall on Letterkenny Main Street – Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly

9 October 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 265: Dr Catriona Strain, General Manager of Ernact – plus a review of the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards

8 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube