House prices up almost €20,000 on last year – myhome.ie



Donegal property prices have risen by €19,950 in the last year.

According to MyHome.ie’s latest survey, the median asking price for a property in the county is now just €50 short of a quarter of a million euro.

Property prices in Donegal have risen by €15,000 during the quarter, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Price Report.

The report for Q3 2025, in association with Bank of Ireland, shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is now €249,950.

This means prices have fallen by €5,050 over the quarter.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county rose by €20,000 over the year to €195,000, a rise of €3,000 over the last three months.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Donegal rose by €5,000 over the quarter to €280,000. This price is up by €30,000 compared to this time last year.

There were 540 properties for sale in Donegal at the end of Q3 2025.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at just over four and a half months.