Living City Initiative will increase footfall on Letterkenny Main Street – Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly

The Living City Initiative expansion into Letterkenny will increase footfall on the Main Street.

That’s according to local Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly.

In the budget, it was announced that the scheme was extending the eligibility for residential properties from those built before 1915 to those built before 1975 and will now support converting “over the shop” premises into residential units, aiming to address housing shortages.

Cllr Kelly says it will bolster the work already being done in the town to regenerate it: