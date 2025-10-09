Naomh Conaill & Gaoth Dobhair set to renew rivalry on big stage – Donegal SFC Final Preview

Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill are undeniably two of the biggest hitters when it comes to club football in Donegal.

The Magheragallon side are aiming to re-join St Eunan’s at the top of the Donegal Senior Football Championship Roll-Of-Honour this coming Sunday by winning their sixteenth title in the competition’s illustrious history.

Up until 2021, Gaoth Dobhair had stood on their own as being the most successful club in the county only for the Letterkenny side to overtake them with last year’s triumph.

Naomh Conaill, meanwhile, have built up their status as one of Donegal’s elite in the past two decades.

Having only won their first ever senior championship in 2005, the Glenties/Fintown men have now amassed seven titles and are bidding for an eighth within twenty years of winning their first.

The two clubs meet at O’Donnell Park on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 and, no matter who comes out on top, it will be another championship win for one of the A-Listers of Donegal club football.

Highland’s Pauric Hilferty has been speaking to both managers in the lead up to Sunday’s clash.

Naomh Conaill boss Martin Regan says his team have improved as the year has gone on having earned their spot in the final the hard way…

Gaoth Dobhair are the only side with a 100% record in this year’s championship, but manager Ronan MacNiallais says county finals are “second nature” to Naomh Conaill…

The same two clubs will also lock horns in the Senior B Final on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Ferry, Sports Editor at The Donegal News, was at the press event for Highland Radio Sport and caught up with both camps.

Firstly, here’s Naomh Conaill B manager James Boyle…

Gaoth Dobhair B player Sean O’Baoill…