Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We hear of the success of the Carndonagh Day Services since they returned and an invite for more people to attend. Cllr Paul Canning welcomes Letterkenny’s inclusion in the Living City Initiative Scheme and we discuss the level of Ambulance response times being missed:

We chat to Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher who declines to express confidence in his party leader, Senator Chris Andrews recounts his time on the Global Sumud Flotilla and his subsequent time in Israeli custody and Lottie Ryan discusses peri-menopause:

Mum Lorna tells how, after a campaign, her daughter with Diabetes will recieve one on one SNA care in school, we hear about the University Sailing Northern Championship returning to Rathmullan this weekend and Helen Nolan, CEO of Spraoi agus Spórt, calls in for a chat:

No non-compliances found during HIQA inspection in Bundoran

9 October 2025
Ambulance response time still a major concern – McMonagle

9 October 2025
Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 October 2025
46 people awaiting beds at LUH this morning

9 October 2025
