Strabane Athletic looking to build on League Cup victory – Raymond Foy

History was made this week when Strabane Atletic took a first ever victory, on their debut in the Northern Ireland League Cup.
On Tuesday evening they went to Loughgall and won 3-2 after extra-time thanks to a Cathal McShane winner.
The Tyrone side have had a busy few weeks with Irish Cup games also taking place and this season they are hunting down promotion out of Intermediate and into the Irish League Championship.
This week on The Score programme, Highland’s Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Raymond Foy, Manager of Strabane Athletic: