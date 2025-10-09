Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Strabane Athletic looking to build on League Cup victory – Raymond Foy

History was made this week when Strabane Atletic took a first ever victory, on their debut in the Northern Ireland League Cup.

On Tuesday evening they went to Loughgall and won 3-2 after extra-time thanks to a Cathal McShane winner.

The Tyrone side have had a busy few weeks with Irish Cup games also taking place and this season they are hunting down promotion out of Intermediate and into the Irish League Championship.

This week on The Score programme, Highland’s Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Raymond Foy, Manager of Strabane Athletic:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, October 9th

9 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-09 163220
News

Gardaí in Donegal seize two cars in recent days

9 October 2025
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, signing UNICEF's declaration to uphold the rights of all the Children and Young People in the Council area.
News

Derry City and Strabane named a child friendly city and community by UNICEF

9 October 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

It’s time for Buncrana Leisure Centre to become a reality – Cllr Jack Murray

9 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, October 9th

9 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-09 163220
News

Gardaí in Donegal seize two cars in recent days

9 October 2025
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, signing UNICEF's declaration to uphold the rights of all the Children and Young People in the Council area.
News

Derry City and Strabane named a child friendly city and community by UNICEF

9 October 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

It’s time for Buncrana Leisure Centre to become a reality – Cllr Jack Murray

9 October 2025
Pearse LPT
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government slammed over lack of worker tax cuts in budget

9 October 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Police to make contact with potential victims of former Donegal priest

9 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube