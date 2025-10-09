Strabane Athletic looking to build on League Cup victory – Raymond Foy

History was made this week when Strabane Atletic took a first ever victory, on their debut in the Northern Ireland League Cup.

On Tuesday evening they went to Loughgall and won 3-2 after extra-time thanks to a Cathal McShane winner.

The Tyrone side have had a busy few weeks with Irish Cup games also taking place and this season they are hunting down promotion out of Intermediate and into the Irish League Championship.