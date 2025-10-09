Wastewater Treatment report identifies issues in some towns and villages in Donegal

Wastewater is still being released from many areas without adequate treatment – affecting water quality in rivers, lakes and along the coasts.

The EPA has published a report on urban wastewater treatment, showing that last year, four towns and villages in Donegal were still pumping raw sewage into waterways.

Work is underway in Ramelton and Rathmullan, and should be complete by the end of this year. Irish Water hope to have work in Falcarragh and Moville complete by 2030.

The report also shows wastewater treatment in Moville did not meet the mandatory standards in the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive.

Priority action is needed in four other areas – Kilmacrennan and Milford, where work is underway, and Bridgend and Burnfoot, where Irish Water hopes to have work done by the end of the decade.

Niall Horgan is a senior wastewater compliance manager with Uisce Eireann…………