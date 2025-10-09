Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Wastewater Treatment report identifies issues in some towns and villages in Donegal

Wastewater is still being released from many areas without adequate treatment – affecting water quality in rivers, lakes and along the coasts.

The EPA has published a report on urban wastewater treatment, showing that last year, four towns and villages in Donegal were still pumping raw sewage into waterways.

Work is underway in Ramelton and Rathmullan, and should be complete by the end of this year. Irish Water hope to have work in Falcarragh and Moville complete by 2030.

The report also shows wastewater treatment in Moville did not meet the mandatory standards in the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive.

Priority action is needed in four other areas – Kilmacrennan and Milford, where work is underway, and Bridgend and Burnfoot, where Irish Water hopes to have work done by the end of the decade.

Niall Horgan is a senior wastewater compliance manager with Uisce Eireann…………

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-10-09 071009
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wastewater Treatment report identifies issues in some towns and villages in Donegal

9 October 2025
border ulster NI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ian Paisley Jr says he has an ‘open mind’ to the potential of a United Ireland

9 October 2025
house housing home
News, Top Stories

House prices up almost €20,000 on last year – myhome.ie

9 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-08 183531
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Charles Ward accuses Minister McConalogue of abandoning Donegal during budget speech

9 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-10-09 071009
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wastewater Treatment report identifies issues in some towns and villages in Donegal

9 October 2025
border ulster NI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ian Paisley Jr says he has an ‘open mind’ to the potential of a United Ireland

9 October 2025
house housing home
News, Top Stories

House prices up almost €20,000 on last year – myhome.ie

9 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-08 183531
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Charles Ward accuses Minister McConalogue of abandoning Donegal during budget speech

9 October 2025
Polestar2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Living City Initiative will increase footfall on Letterkenny Main Street – Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly

9 October 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 265: Dr Catriona Strain, General Manager of Ernact – plus a review of the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards

8 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube