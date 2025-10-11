Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Disappointment as Dungloe and Rathmullen not progressed under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund

There has been widespread disappointment as it’s emerged that neither of the applications made for Dungloe or Rathmullan were successful under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Dungloe’s application worth €1.1 million included the installation of a sea wall, an accessible pedestrian bridge and access and civic space improvements within the town centre and along Main Street.

While in Rathmullan €344,700 was sought, with a key focus on constructing a new community hub to replace the existing hub which has defective concrete blocks.

Cllr Michael Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig has called on Minister Charlie Mc Conalogue, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher and Senator Nikki Bradley to sit in MD meetings to explain why neither projects were approved:

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says he repeatedly engaged with the Minister for Rural and Community Development on these projects and again spoke with him yesterday morning upon hearing the news they were unsuccessful.

He is due to meet with Minister Dara Calleary again next week on the matter and has committed to the public that he will do his utmost to see this through to the end.

Deputy Gallagher says he is happy to meet with municipal districts, when the correspondence is carried out in the appropriate manner:

