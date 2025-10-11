Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Sean MacCumhaills win inaugural Manus Kelly Memorial Cup – Dougie McDaid & Gary Wilson react

Dougie McDaid

Sean MacCumhaills defeated St. Eunan’s to win the Donegal Senior C Football Championship in Glenswilly this afternoon.

It finished 2-11 to 1-09 in favour of the Twin Towns men, who became the first club to lift the Manus Kelly Memorial Cup…

Highland’s Ciaran Cannon was on commentary duty for the game and he spoke to winning manager Dougie McDaid afterwards…

 

Gary Wilson was Man Of The Match today, kicking seven points including two stunning two-point frees in the second half.

He also spoke to Ciaran at full time and confirmed he would be stepping down as Sean MacCumhaills first team manager…

 

MOTM Gary Wilson speaking with Ciaran Cannon after today’s game
Top Stories

milking cows
News

Leading retailers cut the price of milk

11 October 2025
Obit Template - 2025-10-11T121122.552
News, Top Stories

Man (21) dies following road traffic collision in Tyrone

11 October 2025
over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Top Stories

More than 626,000 patients waiting for first hospital outpatient consultation last month

11 October 2025
candle
News, Audio

19 feared dead following explosion at US military facility in Tennessee

11 October 2025
