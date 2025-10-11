Sean MacCumhaills win inaugural Manus Kelly Memorial Cup – Dougie McDaid & Gary Wilson react

Sean MacCumhaills defeated St. Eunan’s to win the Donegal Senior C Football Championship in Glenswilly this afternoon.

It finished 2-11 to 1-09 in favour of the Twin Towns men, who became the first club to lift the Manus Kelly Memorial Cup…

Highland’s Ciaran Cannon was on commentary duty for the game and he spoke to winning manager Dougie McDaid afterwards…

Gary Wilson was Man Of The Match today, kicking seven points including two stunning two-point frees in the second half.

He also spoke to Ciaran at full time and confirmed he would be stepping down as Sean MacCumhaills first team manager…