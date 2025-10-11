Team Torres Head Coach Martin McLaughlin on Donegal man Danny Lyttle winning jiu-jitsu world title: “It’s an amazing achievement”

Donegal native Danny Lyttle recently won gold at the IBJJF World Master Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Las Vegas.

It’s an incredible achievement for the 50-year old who trains at Team Torres Martial Arts Academy in Derry.

Lyttle trains under the guidance of Head Coach Martin McLaughlin, who picked up a silver at the same championships.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher spoke to Coach McLaughlin about the success at the event and he says Team Torres are punching above their weight when it comes to producing world champions…