Catherine Connolly 11 points ahead of Heather Humphreys in latest opinion poll

Heather Humphreys will need to appeal to Fianna Fáil voters if she wants to win this election, according to a political journalist.

The Fine Gael candidate is currently on 25 per cent – 11 points behind Independent Catherine Connolly who is on 36 per cent.

Fianna Fáil’s Jim Gavin is on 12 percent, despite pulling out of the race when it emerged he owed a former tenant over 3 thousand euro.

Editor of the Business Post, Daniel McConnell says Fine Gael needs to take action soon if the party wants to beat Catherine Connolly: