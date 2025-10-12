Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Catherine Connolly 11 points ahead of Heather Humphreys in latest opinion poll

Heather Humphreys will need to appeal to Fianna Fáil voters if she wants to win this election, according to a political journalist.

The Fine Gael candidate is currently on 25 per cent – 11 points behind Independent Catherine Connolly who is on 36 per cent.

Fianna Fáil’s Jim Gavin is on 12 percent, despite pulling out of the race when it emerged he owed a former tenant over 3 thousand euro.

Editor of the Business Post, Daniel McConnell says Fine Gael needs to take action soon if the party wants to beat Catherine Connolly:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Catherine Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Catherine Connolly 11 points ahead of Heather Humphreys in latest opinion poll

12 October 2025
Buncrana
News, Top Stories

People left in shock after fireworks thrown in Buncrana

12 October 2025
Enniskillen-Court-House-02-660x430
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Strabane on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child charged to court

12 October 2025
561147023_1133933218919751_7020785389715099904_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí advise road users to be mindful of deer during rutting season

12 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Catherine Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Catherine Connolly 11 points ahead of Heather Humphreys in latest opinion poll

12 October 2025
Buncrana
News, Top Stories

People left in shock after fireworks thrown in Buncrana

12 October 2025
Enniskillen-Court-House-02-660x430
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Strabane on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child charged to court

12 October 2025
561147023_1133933218919751_7020785389715099904_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí advise road users to be mindful of deer during rutting season

12 October 2025
caoimhin connolly
News

Boxing: Gold for Connolly in Spain

12 October 2025
milking cows
News

Leading retailers cut the price of milk

11 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube