Newbridge hold off resurgent Slaughtneil to book place in Derry SFC Final

Newbridge have knocked Slaughtneil out of the Tyrone SFC at the Semi-Final stage at Owenbeg this afternoon.

Defending Champions Newbridge led 0-14 to 0-08 at half-time but Slaughtneil surged back in the second half and, after a back-and-forth closing period, Newbridge ran out 0-21 to 0-16 winners.

Gary Hetherington, the Newbridge Assistant Manager, spoke to Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life after the game and said at no stage did he think they were going to lose…

Newbridge now progress to face Magherafelt in the final.