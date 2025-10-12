Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Newbridge hold off resurgent Slaughtneil to book place in Derry SFC Final

Newbridge have knocked Slaughtneil out of the Tyrone SFC at the Semi-Final stage at Owenbeg this afternoon.

Defending Champions Newbridge led 0-14 to 0-08 at half-time but Slaughtneil surged back in the second half and, after a back-and-forth closing period, Newbridge ran out 0-21 to 0-16 winners.

Gary Hetherington, the Newbridge Assistant Manager, spoke to Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life after the game and said at no stage did he think they were going to lose…

 

Newbridge now progress to face Magherafelt in the final.

aras-an-uachtarain-1024x492
News, Audio

Presidential candidates outline visions for Ireland at home and abroad in latest debate

12 October 2025
garda
News

Man dies following assault in Cork

12 October 2025
Catherine Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Catherine Connolly 11 points ahead of Heather Humphreys in latest opinion poll

12 October 2025
Buncrana
News, Top Stories

People left in shock after fireworks thrown in Buncrana

12 October 2025
