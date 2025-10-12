Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 12/10/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Fanad United 1-2 Bonagee United

Glenea United 1-1 Keadue Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic 0-1 Kildrum Tigers

Letterkenny Rovers 1-0 Donegal Town

 

Temple Domestic Appliance D1

Castlefin Celtic 4-0 Convoy Arsenal

Gweedore Celtic 3-5 Kerrykeel 71 (Sat)

Milford United P-P Swilly Rovers

Rathmullan Celtic 0-1 Cappry Rovers

 

Donegal Physiotheraphy Divsion Two

Deele Harps 7-0 Dunfanaghy Youths

Drumoghill 4-0 Curragh Athletic

Dunkineely Celtic 2-5 Drumkeen United

Letterbarrow Celtic 2-5 Raphoe Town

Lifford Celtic 2-2 Cranford FC

Top Stories

aras-an-uachtarain-1024x492
News, Audio

Presidential candidates outline visions for Ireland at home and abroad in latest debate

12 October 2025
garda
News

Man dies following assault in Cork

12 October 2025
Catherine Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Catherine Connolly 11 points ahead of Heather Humphreys in latest opinion poll

12 October 2025
Buncrana
News, Top Stories

People left in shock after fireworks thrown in Buncrana

12 October 2025
Advertisement

