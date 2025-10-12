Gardaí advise road users to be mindful of deer during rutting season

It is deer rutting season.

Gardaí in Donegal are asking road users to be mindful and watch out for deer.

The breeding season peaks during the month of October and is controlled by the length of the day.

Deer can pose a danger to road users at this time due to their unpredictable nature.

Gardaí are asking road users to:

Take extra care when driving, especially at dusk and at dawn

Be prepared

Ensure that you are always in a position to stop suddenly should you encounter deer on the road

Reduce your speed, especially in areas where there is a warning sign for deer

And, should you see a deer on the road, dip your headlights as the full beam may cause them to freeze.

If you are involved in a road traffic collision involving a deer or if you witness such an incident, please contact Gardaí immediately.