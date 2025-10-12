Man dies following assault in Cork

Gardaí are investigating an assault in which a 44-year-old man died outside his home in north Cork.

The body of the man in his 40s was found at Rockview Terrace, in the village of Doneraile.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster has arrived at the scene where the body remained overnight.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Mallow Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in Doneraile Village between midnight and 2am to come forward.