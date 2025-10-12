Naomh Conaill are 2025 Donegal Senior Football Champions! LIVE Post-Match Reaction from O’Donnell Park

Naomh Conaill have been crowned 2025 Donegal Senior Football Champions after a 2-18 to 1-19 extra-time win over Gaoth Dobhair at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

Daire O’Baoill converted a first-half penalty as Gaoth Dobhair led 1-10 to 0-06 at half-time.

Naomh Conaill rallied in the second period and clawed their way back into the game to force extra time thanks to a last-gasp two-pointer from Shea Malone.

Martin Regan’s side took control of the match in extra time and, despite a late Gaoth Dobhair fight-back, Naomh Conaill held on to claim their eighth ever Donegal Senior Football title.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne were live at full time as Naomh Conaill clinched it, while Pauric Hilferty got in the middle of the celebrations to speak to the influential Shea Malone, eight-time Dr. Maguire winner Brendan McDyer and winning manager Martin Regan – Captain John O’Malley also came up to join Oisin in the commentary booth after lifting the cup…