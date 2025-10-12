Rugby: Malone defeat Letterkenny in Junior Shield Quarter-Final

Letterkenny bowed out of this season’s Junior Shield at the quarter-final stage after a 22-15 defeat to Malone 2nds yesterday afternoon.
Jack Sayers got both tries for Letterkenny but Malone ran out worthy winners having led 12-10 at the break.
Elsewhere, City Of Derry were beaten 40-17 by Randlestown in the same competition.
Omagh defeated Dromore 11-8 in the Junior Cup.
In Ulster Championship 3, Strabane had a convincing 66-5 win over the Civil Service and Coleraine hammered Holywood 64-0.
In the Provincial North league, Letterkenny 2nds were 43-7 winners over Donegal Town, while Inishowen went down 31-10 to Limavady.